BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil in global market decreased by $0.32 (0.4 percent), finding its place at $78.52 per barrel, Trend reports.

The price of February futures for Brent crude oil was $77.05.

The average price of a barrel of oil in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2025 is set at $70.

To note, the lowest price for Azeri Light oil was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the maximum was in July 2008 ($149.66).