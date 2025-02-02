Azerbaijani judoka awarded "Judoka of the Year" by International Judo Federation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Azerbaijani judoka Hidayat Heydarov, who won a gold medal at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, was awarded the title of "Judoka of the Year" by the International Judo Federation, and the head coach of the national team Richard Trautman was awarded the title of "Best Coach of the Men's Team", Trend reports.

Hidayat Heydarov said that he was happy to be awarded such an award: “This award is not only mine, but also an award of the entire Azerbaijani people.”

Trautman noted that it was a great honor for him to work with such goal-oriented athletes, professional coaches and an incredible team: "I express my deep gratitude to our amazing team. Not only me, we all made history together. I am grateful to each of you."