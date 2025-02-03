AZAL suspending all flights en route Baku-Astrakhan-Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) is indefinitely suspending all flights en route Baku-Astrakhan-Baku, Trend reports.

"Due to the recent, including today, regular closure of airspace over the Russian city of Astrakhan Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) is indefinitely suspending all flights en route Baku-Astrakhan-Baku to ensure flight safety.

Passengers of AZAL flights to and from the specified city, who are unable to use the airline’s services due to the current situation, have the opportunity to receive a full refund without penalties or rebook their tickets. To proceed, contact the airline via e-mail [email protected].

AZAL continues to monitor the current situation closely and will inform passengers about any changes," AZAL said in a statement.