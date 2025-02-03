Azerbaijan, Oman establish new inter-parliamentary working group

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. A working group has been established to strengthen inter-parliamentary relations between Azerbaijan and the Sultanate of Oman, Trend reports.

The matter reflected in a proposed amendment to the decision "On the election of heads of working groups on inter-parliamentary relations of the Parliament of the Republic of Azerbaijan", was discussed at the first plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament for the spring session of 2025.

MP Sabina Salmanova has been appointed as the head of the working group on inter-parliamentary relations between Azerbaijan and Oman.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on the 13th of July 1992. An active political dialogue between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Sultanate of Oman provided a solid foundation for the expansion of bilateral cooperation in all sectors. Engagements at both bilateral and international tiers serve to bolster political, economic, and humanitarian connections. Nonetheless, there exists unexploited capacity for synergistic initiatives. The Sultanate of Oman has consistently backed the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan, both in bilateral relations and on international platforms.

