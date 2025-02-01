Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Algerian Parliament proposes bills against France's colonial legacy

World Materials 1 February 2025 18:16 (UTC +04:00)

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. The Algerian parliament has presented two bills aimed at combating France's colonial legacy, Trend reports.

The first bill envisages the exclusion of the French language from all official legislative documents. If adopted, the Official Gazette of Algeria will be published exclusively in Arabic.

The second bill requires France to officially recognize the crimes committed during colonial rule in Algeria. The document mentions war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide.

