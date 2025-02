BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Birol Akgün has officially assumed his duties as Türkiye's new ambassador to Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Turkish Embassy in Baku.

President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan appointed Akgün as the new ambassador to Azerbaijan on January 11.

The diplomatic activity of the Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci was completed on December 14 last year.