EIB names Miha Švent to oversee Bosnia and Herzegovina

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Miha Švent has been appointed as the new European Investment Bank (EIB) representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), succeeding Sandrine Friscia, Trend reports.

Švent, with nearly 30 years of experience in international development and infrastructure financing, will focus on supporting the country’s green transition, connectivity, and EU accession.

Previously, Švent was a senior member of the EIB Advisory Department and worked at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) leading projects in the Western Balkans.

In his new role, Švent will work closely with EIB’s partners, including the European Commission, to further Bosnia and Herzegovina's development projects. The EIB’s Vice-President, Robert de Groot, responsible for the Western Balkans, highlighted the bank's significant investment in the region, noting that €3.5 billion has been committed so far to support crucial sectors like road safety, energy, water supply, healthcare, and job creation. "Through these projects, we have enhanced Bosnia and Herzegovina’s climate and economic resilience, while paving the way for deeper integration with regional and EU markets," said de Groot.

Švent expressed his enthusiasm for the role, stating, "It is an honour to take on this new responsibility. I look forward to working with our partners to strengthen Bosnia and Herzegovina’s development and help the country access vital EU funding. Our priority will be to support the preparation of strategic projects, ensuring that local project management teams have the capacity to develop and implement impactful investments that benefit both the people and businesses of Bosnia and Herzegovina."