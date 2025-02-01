Georgia accedes to EU's transit system NCTS

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Georgia has officially joined the European Union's computerized transit system (NCTS) as of February 1, the Revenue Service of the Georgian Ministry of Finance said in a statement, Trend reports.

The move to join the NCTS will simplify transit procedures, reducing both time and financial costs for businesses.

Furthermore, with the introduction of a unified transit declaration at Georgian customs, it will now be possible to transport goods not only to EU countries but also to other nations connected to the system, including the United Kingdom, Türkiye, Iceland, Norway, Serbia, Ukraine, Switzerland, and Liechtenstein.