BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Former Federal President of Germany Horst Köhler passed away early this morning at the age of 81, Trend reports via the German president's office website.

He died after a brief heavy illness, surrounded by his family in Berlin.

To note, Köhler served as the ninth Federal President of Germany from July 2004 to May 2010.

