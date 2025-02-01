Switzerland reveals value of investments in Kyrgyzstan (Exclusive)

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 1. Since Kyrgyzstan’s independence in 1991, Switzerland has invested more than $520 million in development cooperation with Kyrgyzstan, averaging over $20 million per year, Olivier Bangerter, Ambassador of Switzerland to Kyrgyzstan, told Trend.

The ambassador noted that relations between Switzerland and Kyrgyzstan are strong, as demonstrated by the successful visit of Switzerland's Foreign Minister, Federal Councilor Ignazio Cassis, in July 2024.

According to the ambassador, the meetings between Cassis, President Sadyr Zhaparov, and Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev during his visit were considered highly significant. In his speech, Cassis emphasized that Kyrgyzstan remains a priority country for Switzerland, particularly in terms of cooperation. High-level exchanges are expected to continue.

"Another sign of our commitment to cooperation is last spring’s high-level visit from representatives of our two development agencies, who visited the Alai and Chon Alai districts, as well as the city of Naryn and the At Bashy hydropower plant," he said.

The ambassador also noted that Kyrgyzstan and Switzerland support each other in the United Nations and other international organizations.

"We have close cooperation when it comes to the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund because we are part of the same voting group. This might seem technical, but it is actually very simple. There are two hundred countries in the world, and they cannot have their voices heard individually in such institutions, so we group together. Kyrgyzstan and Switzerland share the same group. It allows all of us to have a stronger voice and be better heard," he said.