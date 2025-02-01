Uzbekistan doubles railway timber shipments over four years

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 1. Uzbekistan has significantly increased railway timber shipments over the past four years, reaching 39,600 tons in 2024.

The data obtained by Trend from Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency shows that this represents an increase of 3,300 tons, or 9.1 percent, compared to 2023, when 36,300 tons of timber were transported.

In previous years, the figures demonstrate steady growth, with 24,800 tons shipped in 2022, 23,000 tons in 2021, and 19,700 tons in 2020. The consistent rise highlights the country's enhanced logistics capabilities and growing demand for timber transportation in the region.

Meanwhile, in 2024, the total volume of major types of cargo transported via Uzbekistan's public railway network reached 73.9 million tons. The growth rate amounted to 100.3 percent compared to 2023.

At the same time, the number of cargo vehicles operated by Uzbek carriers has increased sevenfold to exceed 26,000, raising their share in international freight operations from 35 percent to 60 percent.