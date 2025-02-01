Iran fails to see grounds for direct talks with US administration - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Iran's leadership finds no reason to start direct talks with the administration of US President Donald Trump, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, the country's Foreign Minister, told Qatari media, Trend reports.

"There should be a reason for this. At the moment, I don't see any reason for this. However, we will definitely have to see what policy they will pursue, whether it will be a basis for dialog," the minister said

According to him, the unblocking of Iran's frozen assets could be the first step towards restoring trust between Tehran and Washington.

"I can't say that one or two steps will restore trust because our relations have come a hard way. I think that the US knows better than anyone what needs to be done to achieve that," Araghchi added.