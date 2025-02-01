EIB Group invests over €2B in high-impact projects across Belgium

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. In 2024, the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group continued its robust support for high-impact projects across Belgium, contributing to EU policy goals and global climate priorities, Trend reports.

The Group, which includes both the EIB and its subsidiary, the European Investment Fund (EIF), committed nearly 89 billion euros globally, with 51 billion euros directed toward climate and environmental initiatives.

In Belgium, the EIB Group's financing reached approximately 2.06 billion euros, with 146.9 million euros channeled through the EIF. A significant portion, about 81%, was dedicated to climate-related projects. Key investments included upgrades to drinking water infrastructure with De Watergroep in Flanders and financial support for SMEs, mid-sized enterprises, and innovative scale-ups in Wallonia.

The EIB Group's commitment to energy security was evident, with over a third of its funding directed to energy projects. Notably, a 650 million euro loan supported the first phase of Elia’s Princess Elizabeth Island, which will play a central role in Belgium’s renewable energy production and strengthen Europe’s energy supply.

Healthcare also remained a priority, with a 230 million euro loan for UZ Leuven's health campus, additional support for Antwerp’s "Ziekenhuis aan de stroom," and backing for Nyxoah, a medical research company focused on obstructive sleep apnoea treatments.

The EIF continued its strong support for Belgium's SMEs, offering guarantees and equity to investment funds. With backing from the European Commission’s InvestEU programme, the EIF facilitated growth funds like Smartfin Capital, which focuses on transformative tech scale-ups, and M80 Capital, which is investing in the digital transformation of SMEs.

EIB Group Vice-President Robert de Groot emphasized that the focus will continue to be on projects that improve everyday life, particularly in the areas of energy, affordable housing, and healthcare, while supporting Belgium’s thriving biotech sector.