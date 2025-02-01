Kyrgyzstan's trade with Serbia grows

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 1. The trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Serbia reached $15.372 million from January to November 2024, marking a 9.7 percent increase compared to $14.012 million during the same period in 2023, Trend reports.

Data from Kyrgyzstan’s State Statistical Committee shows that the exports from Kyrgyzstan increased by 20.7 percent year-on-year—from $7.914 million to $9.549 million. Kyrgyzstan primarily exported vegetables and certain edible roots and tubers ($8.467 million) to Serbia, along with fruits and nuts ($572,000).

Imports totaled $5.822 million, which is 4.5 percent less than $6.097 million in January-November 2023. The main imported goods were paper, cardboard, and products made from them ($2.133 million), as well as plastics and products made from them ($1.046 million).

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade turnover reached $14.6 billion in the January-November 2024 period, which is a 3.7 percent increase compared to the same period in 2023. Exports rose by 21.3 percent to $3.465 billion, while imports decreased by 0.8 percent to $11.189 billion.