BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. Former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's cousin Atef Najib has been detained in Syria's Latakia province, the Syrian Directorate of Public Security says, Trend reports.

According to the information, Najib is suspected of crimes against the Syrian people, in particular, repressions against the civilian population during mass protests in Daraa province in 2011.

Previously, Najib headed the Department of Political Security in Daraa province.