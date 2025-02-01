Kazakhstan plans to increase fleet of local airlines

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 1. Kazakhstan airlines' fleet currently consists of 104 airplanes, and this number is expected to reach 118 airplanes by the end of 2025, Trend reports via Kazakhstan Civil Aviation Committee.

"Kazakhstani aviators demonstrate high ratios every year. A whopping 14.7 million passengers were carried by Kazakhstani airlines in 2024, which is 11 percent more than in 2023 (13.3 million passengers). Domestic airports served 29.7 million people, 14 percent more than in 2023 (26.1 million)," notes the Civil Aviation Committee of Kazakhstan.

The stable growth of passenger traffic mirrors the confidence of citizens worldwide in the aviation safety standards and flight security of Kazakhstani aviation.

The committee also noted that as part of the modernization of air transport infrastructure, three new passenger terminals were completed in 2024 at airports in Almaty, Kyzylorda, and Shymkent. Additionally, runway repairs were carried out at eight airports across the country.

Kazakhstan's compliance with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards is 82 percent, which is comparable to the level of leading European countries. Kazakhstan's airlines face no restrictions on flights to European Union countries. Currently, over 25,000 people are employed in Kazakhstan's civil aviation sector. Interest in the aviation profession continues to grow each year.

On February 1, Kazakhstan celebrates Civil Aviation Workers Day and Aviation Security Service Day. Additionally, this year, Kazakhstan will undergo an audit by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) on aviation safety.