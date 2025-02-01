SOCAR launches first onshore airborne gravity research

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has initiated its first onshore airborne gravity research project in collaboration with the renowned UK-based company Metatek, Trend reports via the company.

“This cutting-edge study aims to collect highly accurate geological data across vast areas in a short period,” said the company.

Reportedly, as part of the project, the latest Enhanced Full Tensor Gravity Gradiometry (eFTG) technology developed by the globally recognized Lockheed Martin will be deployed. In addition to airborne gravity surveys, magnetic measurements and LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) technology will be used to create detailed 3D models of the terrain.

The results of this research are expected to provide valuable insights into Azerbaijan’s subsurface rock formations and geological structures, supporting more efficient exploration and resource management across the country.

SOCAR operates in diverse sectors, encompassing oil and gas field exploration, oil, gas, and gas condensate extraction, processing, and transportation, alongside the distribution of oil and petrochemical products in both domestic and international markets.

Furthermore, the company plays a crucial role in supplying natural gas to both industrial enterprises and the general population of Azerbaijan, as well as extending its services to Europe.

Additionally, the company engages in significant trading operations primarily based in Switzerland, Singapore, and Nigeria.

