Azerbaijan leads successful youth policy, forming integral part of state policy - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Azerbaijan pursues a successful youth policy, which is an integral part of the state policy, MP of the Parliament, Chairperson of the Western Azerbaijan Community Aziz Alakbarli told reporters, Trend reports.

Alakbarli noted that the event organized by the Youth Council of the Western Azerbaijan Community was dated to the Youth Day.

“The aim is to bring up educated young people who respect national values and are their bearers. The future of the state and the nation significantly depends on the youth,” he said.

The chairman of the organization added that the future of the activities that the Community is undertaking to return to the historical lands also largely depends on the youth.