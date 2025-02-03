SOCAR, Yokogawa Europe B.V. mull expansion of the downstream value chain

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR and Yokogawa Europe B.V. have discussed the issue of expansion of the downstream value chain, Trend reports via SOCAR.

The discussions were held during the executive workshop organized with the participation of SOCAR’s strategic leaders and leading experts as part of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two companies.

The seminar focused on the optimization, modernization, and expansion of the downstream value chain, as well as energy efficiency, digitalization, and decarbonization. Extensive discussions and exchanges of ideas were held on these key topics, fostering collaboration between the parties.

SOCAR operates in diverse sectors, encompassing oil and gas field exploration, oil, gas, and gas condensate extraction, processing, and transportation, alongside the distribution of oil and petrochemical products in both domestic and international markets.