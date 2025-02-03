Uzbekistan set to create new frameworks for advancement of nation's agriculture

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 3. Uzbekistan will create a dedicated council for the development of dehkan farms (small-scale family farms, focused on subsistence agriculture and local markets) and household agriculture, Trend reports.

The news comes on the heels of a meeting led by the president of Uzbekistan regarding the new approach to cultivating income-generating crops on homestead lands and leased plots.

The new council will oversee public training, the supply of seeds and seedlings, as well as the processing and export of agricultural products. Under its management, the UzAgroStar holding will be established, with nine state banks launching 15 specialized companies focused on fruit and vegetable cultivation.

Each company will receive 20 billion soums ($1.5 million) from the state budget, while banks will additionally allocate $10 million per company. A special fund with 260 billion soums ($20 million) in capital and a 1.2 trillion soums ($92.6 million) credit portfolio will be created to provide financial support to residents of specialized mahallas (traditional neighborhood communities).

Meanwhile, the volume of agricultural production in Uzbekistan reached 444.6 trillion soums ($34.2 billion) in 2024. This included 218.8 trillion soums ($16.8 billion) in crop production (up by 2.2 percent) and 225.8 trillion soums ($17.4 billion) in livestock production (up by 4 percent).