Iran embraces IAEA inspectors to ensure transparency of its nuclear program - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. Iran has received inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to prove and demonstrate to the world the transparency of its nuclear program, the country's vice president and chairman of the Atomic Energy Organization Mohammad Esalmi told local media, Trend reports.

According to him, this resulted in the International Atomic Energy Agency conducting the most thorough inspections in Iran. However, accusations against Iran are still being made. Iran is facing a political, not a technical or juridical, problem on this issue.

Eslami stated that the International Atomic Energy Agency currently has four departments. However, there is only one office for Iran. The people working in this office are usually security officials of Western countries. Their job is to strengthen control over Iran and create barriers.

“Iran's nuclear program is completely transparent. Decisions taken in the direction of managing the nuclear program should be made within the framework of mutual understanding with the relevant structures to prevent the creation of obstacles for the country and conduct the necessary coordination,” he noted.

Iran announced last year (2024) that 120 IAEA-approved inspectors are either based in Iran or travel back and forth to the country. The agency's inspectors conduct regular or unannounced inspections of Iran's nuclear facilities based on an agreed program.

Meanwhile, in January 2016, Iran and the P5+1 group (the US, Russia, China, the UK, France, and Germany) implemented the Comprehensive Joint Plan of Action concerning Iran’s nuclear program.

In May 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the deal and reimposed sanctions on Iran.

By the end of 2020, the Iranian parliament decided to pursue a strategic plan in the nuclear sector to counter the sanctions, leading to a suspension of additional steps and the Additional Protocol as per the nuclear agreement.

Consequently, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) faced a reduction in monitoring capabilities by 20-30 percent.

Iran has officially affirmed that its strategy is not to pursue the development of an atomic bomb and that it does not support the production of weapons of mass destruction.