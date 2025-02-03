Azerbaijan launches comprehensive security operations on border with Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. A series of comprehensive operational-search and preventive measures, under the conditional name "Serhed-Siper," are being carried out in the border regions of Azerbaijan with Russia, Trend reports.

The operations are based on a mutual agreement between the Internal Affairs Ministers of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation.

The operations, set to last for a week, will involve the establishment of police posts in several districts, including Guba, Gusar, Khachmaz, Balakan, Zagatala, Gakh, Shaki, Oghuz, and Gabala.

The primary objective of these operations is to implement decisions on border cooperation, detect and neutralize members of transnational organized crime groups and terrorist organizations, and identify and disrupt financial and material channels for weapons, explosives, narcotics, and other illicit activities. The operations will also include organizational and practical measures.

The comprehensive operational search and preventive activities will continue from February 3 through February 10.