Alstom updates on localization efforts in Central Asia (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. Alstom’s projects in Kazakhstan are creating a profound economic impact, both within the country and across Central Asia, said Jerome Boyet, Managing Director of Alstom in Western and Central Asia, in an interview with Trend.

"Currently, Alstom employs around 1,300 people in the region across 12 locations in three countries—Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. This workforce not only contributes to local economies by providing employment opportunities but also supports the development of skilled labor in the railway sector," Boyet stated.

A cornerstone of Alstom’s regional strategy is its focus on localization. "Alstom is committed to sourcing materials and services locally whenever possible, which enhances the domestic supply chain and stimulates economic activity in Kazakhstan. This localization reduces costs and fosters community growth and development, reinforcing our commitment to the regions we serve," he said.

Boyet emphasized that the company’s investments are driving the modernization of Kazakhstan’s railways, a critical element for facilitating trade and transportation in Central Asia. "By enhancing the efficiency and reliability of rail networks, we contribute to reducing transportation costs and improving connectivity between regions. This, in turn, supports the economic growth of Kazakhstan and its neighboring countries, enabling them to compete more effectively in regional and international markets," he added.

Alstom’s efforts also extend to technology transfer and the sharing of best practices. "Our initiatives promote technology transfer and further strengthen the rail infrastructure in Central Asia. Our focus on sustainability and innovation aligns with the strategic goals of the region to develop greener and more efficient transportation solutions," Boyet explained.

One key aspect of Alstom’s sustainability drive is its electric locomotives. "These locomotives deliver the lowest carbon footprint of all transport solutions available today. In fact, the Alstom locomotives currently in service in Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan demonstrate exceptional environmental performance, achieving a remarkably low emission rate of just 7.0 gCO2/ton.km," Boyet said.

By focusing on environmentally friendly transport options, Alstom is supporting Central Asia’s transition to greener rail networks. "Our approach focuses on providing innovative technologies and environmentally friendly transport options that significantly reduce emissions. This commitment aligns with the global push for greener solutions and supports the goals of Central Asian countries to enhance their transportation infrastructure while minimizing their environmental impact," he added.