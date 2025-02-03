Iran releases currency exchange rates for February 3

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran Materials 3 February 2025 11:21 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on February 3, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 40 currencies experienced an upward trajectory and 4 moved down compared to February 2.

As for CBI, $1 equals 576,612 rials, and one euro is 597,420 rials, while on February 2, one euro was 597,247 rials.

Currency

Rial on February 3

Rial on February 2

1 US dollar

USD

576,612

576,473

1 British pound

GBP

714,817

714,764

1 Swiss franc

CHF

632,942

632,862

1 Swedish króna

SEK

51,953

51,935

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

50,939

50,917

1 Danish krone

DKK

80,074

80,040

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,663

6,659

1 UAE dirham

AED

157,008

156,970

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,863,491

1,862,887

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

206,770

206,720

100 Japanese yens

JPY

371,623

371,477

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

73,992

73,982

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,497,693

1,497,332

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

396,892

396,756

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

325,003

324,943

1 South African rand

ZAR

30,907

30,869

1 Turkish lira

TRY

16,150

16,147

1 Russian ruble

RUB

5,845

5,851

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

158,419

158,372

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

44,008

43,996

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

358,108

359,439

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

153,763

153,726

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,533,543

1,533,173

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

424,346

424,389

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

473,519

473,571

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,356

19,351

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

275

275

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

416,247

415,991

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

117,472

117,444

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

79,525

79,506

100 Thai baht

THB

1,707,012

1,709,937

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

129,438

129,408

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

396,034

395,892

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

813,275

813,079

1 euro

EUR

597,420

597,247

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

111,225

111,198

1 Georgian lari

GEL

201,874

201,825

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

35,382

35,355

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

7,656

7,639

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

176,063

176,022

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

339,184

339,102

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

987,038

986,725

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

52,778

52,742

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

164,740

164,435

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

10,770

10,767

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 715,381 rials and $1 costs 687,902 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 695,896 rials, and the price of $1 totals 669,165 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 835,000–838,000 rials, while one euro is about 869,000–872,000 rials.

