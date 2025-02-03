Iran releases currency exchange rates for February 3

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on February 3, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 40 currencies experienced an upward trajectory and 4 moved down compared to February 2.

As for CBI, $1 equals 576,612 rials, and one euro is 597,420 rials, while on February 2, one euro was 597,247 rials.

Currency Rial on February 3 Rial on February 2 1 US dollar USD 576,612 576,473 1 British pound GBP 714,817 714,764 1 Swiss franc CHF 632,942 632,862 1 Swedish króna SEK 51,953 51,935 1 Norwegian krone NOK 50,939 50,917 1 Danish krone DKK 80,074 80,040 1 Indian rupee INR 6,663 6,659 1 UAE dirham AED 157,008 156,970 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,863,491 1,862,887 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 206,770 206,720 100 Japanese yens JPY 371,623 371,477 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 73,992 73,982 1 Omani rial OMR 1,497,693 1,497,332 1 Canadian dollar CAD 396,892 396,756 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 325,003 324,943 1 South African rand ZAR 30,907 30,869 1 Turkish lira TRY 16,150 16,147 1 Russian ruble RUB 5,845 5,851 1 Qatari riyal QAR 158,419 158,372 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 44,008 43,996 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 358,108 359,439 1 Saudi riyal SAR 153,763 153,726 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,533,543 1,533,173 1 Singapore dollar SGD 424,346 424,389 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 473,519 473,571 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,356 19,351 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 275 275 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 416,247 415,991 1 Libyan dinar LYD 117,472 117,444 1 Chinese yuan CNY 79,525 79,506 100 Thai baht THB 1,707,012 1,709,937 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 129,438 129,408 1,000 South Korean won KRW 396,034 395,892 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 813,275 813,079 1 euro EUR 597,420 597,247 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 111,225 111,198 1 Georgian lari GEL 201,874 201,825 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 35,382 35,355 1 Afghan afghani AFN 7,656 7,639 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 176,063 176,022 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 339,184 339,102 100 Philippine pesos PHP 987,038 986,725 1 Tajik somoni TJS 52,778 52,742 1 Turkmen manat TMT 164,740 164,435 Venezuelan bolívar VES 10,770 10,767

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 715,381 rials and $1 costs 687,902 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 695,896 rials, and the price of $1 totals 669,165 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 835,000–838,000 rials, while one euro is about 869,000–872,000 rials.

