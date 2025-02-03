Azerbaijan's Foreign Affairs Ministry offers condolences to Pakistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan has expressed condolences to Pakistan, a post on the ministry's official X page said, Trend reports.

"Deeply saddened by the news of the terrorist attack in Balochistan, Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims, and we stand in solidarity with Pakistan during this difficult time.

Having faced the devastating impact of terrorism, Azerbaijan remains fully committed to supporting all efforts against this menace," the post reads.