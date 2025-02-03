Tajikistan discloses value of foreign investments received in 2024

Photo: Press service of the President of Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 3. According to preliminary data, Tajikistan received $4.9 billion in foreign investments in 2024, Prime Minister Kohir Rasulzoda announced at a meeting on the country’s socio-economic development outcomes, Trend reports.

He noted that the investment volume increased by $2.1 billion, or 73 percent, compared to 2023.

It was also highlighted that in 2024, the total number of active government investment projects in the country reached 90, with a combined value of 51.9 billion somoni ($4.7 billion).

As a result of practical measures taken in 2024, the trade turnover increased by 13.6 percent, reaching 65.8 billion somoni ($6 billion).

It was also noted that Tajikistan's GDP exceeded 150 billion somoni ($13.7 billion) last year, with a real growth rate of 8.4 percent.