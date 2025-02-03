Get a loan and an installment card at the same time with the Yelo App!

Yelo Bank continues to offer faster and more convenient financial solutions to its customers! Now, when you apply for a loan through the Yelo App, you can get both a loan and a Yelo Installment card at the same time. No need to visit a branch—simply apply through the app and receive your funds immediately after loan approval, along with a Yelo Installment card to easily manage your expenses.



Benefits of the Yelo Installment card:

✔ Pay all your expenses in installments for up to 24 months

✔ Interest-free installment options at partner stores

✔ Up to 70 days grace period

✔ Free address delivery when ordering online



Yelo Bank currently offers consumer loans of up to 50,000 AZN for all types of financial needs. With a maximum repayment period of 59 months, you can achieve your goals with ease. Plus, you can make monthly payments using any bank card directly in the app—no need to visit a branch or search for a payment terminal.



Now, getting a loan is easier and more rewarding! Apply now through the Yelo App and start enjoying the benefits of both a loan and an installment card: http://bit.ly/kreditle



Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.



Yelo Bank – Brighter Banking!