Kazakhstan aims to boost homegrown products in significant oil and gas sector initiatives

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 2. The company's strategic goal is to localize goods and services to boost Kazakhstan's oil and gas industry, strengthen industrial potential, and increase competitiveness through domestic involvement in major projects like Tengiz, Kashagan, and Karachaganak, said Askhat Hasenov, head of KazMunayGas, at an expanded meeting, Trend reports

JSC NC "KazMunayGas" (KMG) hosted an expanded meeting to support the development of domestic value and stimulate the localization of goods.The event was attended by deputies of the Mazhilis of Kazakhstan’s Parliament, representatives of the Ministry of Energy, the International Center for the Development of Oil and Gas Engineering (IMB Center), and domestic goods producers from all regions of the country.

KMG head Askhat Hasenov emphasized that the localization of production in the oil and gas sector is a key driver of economic growth, industrial development, and strengthening the position of Kazakhstani businesses.

"Participation of domestic companies in major KMG projects not only creates new jobs but also enhances the competitiveness of Kazakhstani products in the market. Localization of goods and services within the country is not just a priority but a strategic goal for KazMunayGas, aimed at developing the oil and gas industry and strengthening Kazakhstan's industrial potential," said Hasenov.

During the meeting, KazMunayGas presented a list of in-demand goods for localization. Currently, these goods are not produced in the country but are purchased annually by KMG subsidiaries for approximately 54 billion tenge ($102.6 million). It was also talked about how work is going on big projects like Tengiz, Kashagan, Karachaganak, and Kalamkas-sea to make the country's goods more valuable, as well as gas chemical projects like "Construction of a Gas Separation Complex" and "Polyethylene Production Complex."

Additionally, Kazakhstani producers voiced proposals to increase the share of domestic value in products. Participants of the meeting discussed further plans for localizing goods production in Kazakhstan. Additionally, information about the activities of the IMB Center in this area was presented.