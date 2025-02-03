Iran committed to full compliance with IAEA regulations – VP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. Iran remains fully committed to adhering to all regulations set by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), fulfilling its obligations consistently, the country's Vice President and Head of the Atomic Energy Organization Mohammad Eslami told reporters, Trend reports.

Eslami emphasized that the IAEA's statute clearly defines the laws and focuses on two main issues: overseeing nuclear activities and preventing the spread of nuclear weapons.

He noted that the IAEA regulations explicitly support the right of all nations to acquire nuclear technology for peaceful purposes. However, he pointed out that the United States has a different set of rules and imposes various restrictions. Under US Congressional law, any country wishing to engage in uranium enrichment, processing, or heavy water production must sign an agreement with the US government.

The Vice President added that Iran conducts its nuclear activities independently, which has led to sanctions being imposed on the country.

To note, on January 16, 2016, the JCPOA came into force between Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia, China, the UK, France, and Germany) regarding Iran’s nuclear program. However, on May 8, 2018, the US withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the 5+1 group (Russia, China, the UK, France, the US, and Germany) and imposed new sanctions on Iran starting from November 2018.

By the end of 2020, the Iranian parliament decided to pursue a strategic plan in the nuclear sector to counter the sanctions, leading to a suspension of additional steps and the Additional Protocol as per the nuclear agreement.

Consequently, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) faced a reduction in monitoring capabilities by 20–30 percent.