Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan to enhance integrated payment infrastructure

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 3. Kyrgyzstan’s Interbank Processing Center (IPC) and the National Payment Corporation of the National Bank of Kazakhstan have signed a memorandum of cooperation, Trend reports via IPC.

The document is set to serve as the foundation for joint initiatives in the areas of innovation, information and analytical work, and expert activities. The key objective is to develop an integrated payment infrastructure between the two countries to improve the quality of services provided to their populations.

“The signing of the memorandum is an important step towards strengthening the financial ecosystem in the region. In the age of digitalization, we see huge potential for implementing advanced solutions that will ensure convenient and secure payments for the citizens of our countries,” said Kanikey Jamangulova, Chairwoman of the Board of the IPC.

The memorandum lays the groundwork for the joint implementation of innovative technologies, improving access to financial services, and strengthening economic ties between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.