Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for February 3

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has announced official currency rates for February 3, 2025, Trend reports via CBA.

The official exchange rate of the US dollar against the manat remained unchanged and amounted to 1.7000 manat.

The euro exchange rate against the manat amounted to 1.7385 manat. 1 Turkish lira costs 0.0474 manat, while 100 Russian rubles - 1.7226 manat.