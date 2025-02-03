Snapback mechanism trigger bears full violation of JCPOA - Iran's VP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. The triggering of the “snapback” mechanism mentioned by European countries will be an utter violation of the comprehensive plan of joint action regarding Iran's nuclear program, Mohammad Eslami, Iran's vice president and chairman of the Atomic Energy Organization told local media, Trend reports.

According to him, if the specified mechanism is implemented, Iran will respond to all this appropriately.

Eslami stated that the dialogue between Iran and European countries is currently ongoing, and one can be optimistic about this dialogue process. In the next round, the sides can make decisions on those issues that are still unclear.

“The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran is working to facilitate the dialogue process and assist the Iranian negotiating team to make the necessary decisions in the country's national interest at the appropriate time and within the established framework,” he noted.

On November 29, 2024, the first round of the dialogue between the deputy foreign ministers of Iran and three European countries (the UK, France, and Germany) was held in Geneva. The second round of this dialogue continued on January 13-14 in Geneva.

Under Articles 36 and 37 of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the various stages are initiated upon a complaint by one of the participating countries about a violation of the plan by another party. If these stages fail, the complaining country can raise the issue with the UN Security Council. If a complaint against Iran is filed and approved by the UN Security Council, international sanctions against Iran can be re-imposed. Moreover, the ruling authorizes members of the UN Security Council to take military action against Iran.