Uzbekistan to temporarily close Gishtkoprik border customs post

Uzbekistan Materials 3 February 2025 09:56 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Uzbekistan's Ministry of Transport

Kamol Ismailov
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 3. Uzbekistan's Gishtkoprik border customs post will be closed for four months starting February 5, 2025, Trend reports.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Transport, the temporary closure is necessary to complete large-scale construction and renovation work aimed at modernizing the facility and improving border crossing efficiency.

During this period, the movement of citizens and vehicles passing through the Gishtkoprik border post will be redirected to the Navoi border customs post.

To ensure the convenience of pedestrians, passenger cars, and buses, truck traffic at the Navoi border customs post will be restricted.

