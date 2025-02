BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. Turkmenistan Airlines, the national airline of Turkmenistan, has extended the suspension of flights to Moscow, Trend reports.

Turkmenistan Airlines has cancelled flights between Ashgabat and Moscow until at least March 2025. The carrier did not specify the reasons for this decision.

The company previously suspended flights at the end of December 2024, initially stating that they would not operate until January 31, 2025.