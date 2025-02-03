Kyrgyzstan's demand for cargo imports grows in 2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. Demand for cargo delivery from other countries to Kyrgyzstan grew in 2024, Trend reports via the international "ATI.SU Freight Exchange".

"The number of transport requests to Kyrgyzstan from other countries posted on the 'ATI.SU Freight Exchange' increased by 37 percent compared to 2023. Moreover, the demand growth sharply accelerated in the fourth quarter, when the number of requests grew by 105 percent," the exchange said.

In 2023, import freight transportation also substantially grew (by 56 percent). Thus, the trend continues, albeit with some slowdown. Despite market activity, rates for import transportation have shifted from growth to stagnation, remaining at last year's levels.

"Among specific directions, Russia leads in terms of the absolute number of requests, showing a notable increase (+35 percent). Belarus and Kazakhstan also showed significant growth in this regard. Interestingly, the demand for cargo delivery from several European countries (Lithuania, Poland, the Netherlands) is growing," the exchange noted.

According to Emirlan Beilbaev, the director of the Kyrgyz representative office of the "ATI.SU Freight Exchange", the main trends that emerged last year continued in 2024.

"After the sharp growth in 2022, caused by anti-Russian sanctions and the restructuring of logistics processes across the CIS, the road freight transport market transitioned to a more steady development," he added.