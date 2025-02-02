Eni updates on renewable energy expansion in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. Eni has significantly expanded its presence in Kazakhstan, balancing its operations in major oil fields such as Kashagan and Karachaganak with a growing commitment to renewable energy, a source at Eni told Trend.

"In Kazakhstan, we are actively involved in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons and natural gas, while also investing in renewable energy with wind and solar power plants. Our renewable energy projects and experimentation with biofuels are part of our broader goal to support the energy transition in Central Asia," the company noted.

The source emphasized that Eni's business model integrates environmental and social sustainability principles, with a clear vision: "We aim to achieve Carbon neutrality by 2050 through our comprehensive energy strategy".

Eni's groundbreaking hybrid power project in collaboration with KazMunayGas (KMG) is a significant milestone in the company’s sustainability strategy.

"In 2024, we began construction on the 250 MW Hybrid Renewables-Gas Power Plant in Zhanaozen, Mangystau Region. This project combines advanced renewable energy plants, developed with Plenitude, Eni’s subsidiary, and a gas power plant to ensure stable electricity production," the source noted.

The company added, "This hybrid approach is fully aligned with Eni's decarbonization strategy, and it demonstrates our joint commitment to pioneering technologies for a low-carbon future in the Mangystau Region".

Eni continues to prioritize renewable energy and carbon reduction in Kazakhstan, with potential for expansion into other Central Asian countries.

"We are currently focusing our efforts on Kazakhstan in the renewable energy and carbon reduction space, and we are committed to supporting the country’s transition to a sustainable energy future."

While the source did not elaborate on plans for other nations, the company’s ongoing efforts in Kazakhstan showcase its growing investment in the region’s energy transition.