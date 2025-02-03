Elon Musk calls USAID criminal organization (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. American billionaire, owner of Tesla, SpaceX and social network X Elon Musk called USAID a criminal organization, Trend reports.

"USAID is a criminal organization," Elon Musk wrote on his X page.

In another post, Musk said that USAID is conducting biological weapons research using American taxpayer money:

"Did you know that USAID, using YOUR tax dollars, funded bioweapons research, including COVID-19, that killed millions of people."

In addition, the American billionaire agreed with publications by various individuals about the illegal activities of USAID, the organization's financing of heroin production in Afghanistan, the allocation of $27 million by USAID to an organization that monitors prosecutors funded by Soros, and a number of other illegal activities of the organization and shared this on his page.