Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian invited to visit Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 3 February 2025 00:39 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian invited to visit Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Photo: Embassy of Azerbaijan to Iran

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, received Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran said on X, Trend reports.

During the meeting, Hikmet Hajiyev conveyed warm greetings from President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and extended an invitation for President Pezeshkian to visit Azerbaijan.

President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed his gratitude for the greetings and the invitation, asking Hikmet Hajiyev to pass on his warm regards to President Ilham Aliyev.

