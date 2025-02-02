Kyrgyz Stock Exchange sees significant surge in transaction value in 2024

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 2. The Kyrgyz Stock Exchange (KSE) recorded 2,406 transactions with a total value of 109.779 billion soms ($1.2 billion) in 2024, Trend reports.

Compared to the results of 2023, the trading volume for 2024 increased by 80.683 billion soms ($922 million) or 3 times. In 2023, the number of transactions was 2,024, with a trading volume of 29.095 billion soms ($332.7 million).

Of the total, 1,776 transactions were conducted in the corporate securities market, amounting to 103.613 billion soms ($1.1 billion).

Of this amount, 1,420 transactions were made with securities of listed companies, with a trading volume of 91.801 billion soms ($1.049 billion). Meanwhile, 356 transactions were registered with securities of non-listed companies, totaling 11.812 billion soms ($135 million).

In the government securities market, 620 transactions were completed with a total value of 3.777 billion soms ($43.1 million), and in the commodities and raw materials sector, 10 transactions were recorded, totaling 2.387 billion soms ($27.2 million).

The KSE Index reached 4,073.94 points by the end of 2024, with a market capitalization of 141.97 billion soms ($1.6 billion). For comparison, the index stood at 2,683.06 points, and the market capitalization was 93.5 billion soms ($1.069 billion) at the end of 2023.