Iran releases currency exchange rates for February 2

Iran Materials 2 February 2025 10:18 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for February 2

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on February 2, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 41 currencies experienced an upward trajectory and 3 moved down compared to February 1.

As for CBI, $1 equals 576,473 rials, and one euro is 597,247 rials, while on February 1, one euro was 600,123 rials.

Currency

Rial on February 2

Rial on February 1

1 US dollar

USD

576,473

577,071

1 British pound

GBP

714,764

718,141

1 Swiss franc

CHF

632,862

634,937

1 Swedish króna

SEK

51,935

52,211

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

50,917

51,103

1 Danish krone

DKK

80,040

80,423

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,659

6,667

1 UAE dirham

AED

156,970

157,133

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,862,887

1,870,622

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

206,720

206,966

100 Japanese yens

JPY

371,477

372,463

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

743,982

74,061

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,497,332

1,498,894

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

396,756

398,973

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

324,943

326,853

1 South African rand

ZAR

30,869

30,950

1 Turkish lira

TRY

16,147

16,100

1 Russian ruble

RUB

5,851

5,854

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

158,372

158,536

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

43,996

44,066

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

358,439

360,076

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

153,726

153,886

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,533,173

1,534,763

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

424,389

425,836

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

473,571

473,332

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,351

19,374

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

275

275

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

415,991

416,489

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

117,444

117,593

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

79,506

79,587

100 Thai baht

THB

1,709,937

1,716,757

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

129,408

129,535

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

395,892

396,914

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

813,079

813,922

1 euro

EUR

597,247

600,123

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

111,198

111,316

1 Georgian lari

GEL

201,825

202,626

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

35,355

35,414

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

7,639

7,568

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

176,022

176,476

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

339,102

339,366

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

986,725

987,778

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

52,742

52,796

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

164,435

164,469

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

10,767

10,778

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 714,892 rials and $1 costs 690,026rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 695,420 rials, and the price of $1 totals 671,232 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 839,000–842,000 rials, while one euro is about 870,000–873,000 rials.

