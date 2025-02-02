Iran releases currency exchange rates for February 2

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on February 2, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 41 currencies experienced an upward trajectory and 3 moved down compared to February 1.

As for CBI, $1 equals 576,473 rials, and one euro is 597,247 rials, while on February 1, one euro was 600,123 rials.

Currency Rial on February 2 Rial on February 1 1 US dollar USD 576,473 577,071 1 British pound GBP 714,764 718,141 1 Swiss franc CHF 632,862 634,937 1 Swedish króna SEK 51,935 52,211 1 Norwegian krone NOK 50,917 51,103 1 Danish krone DKK 80,040 80,423 1 Indian rupee INR 6,659 6,667 1 UAE dirham AED 156,970 157,133 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,862,887 1,870,622 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 206,720 206,966 100 Japanese yens JPY 371,477 372,463 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 743,982 74,061 1 Omani rial OMR 1,497,332 1,498,894 1 Canadian dollar CAD 396,756 398,973 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 324,943 326,853 1 South African rand ZAR 30,869 30,950 1 Turkish lira TRY 16,147 16,100 1 Russian ruble RUB 5,851 5,854 1 Qatari riyal QAR 158,372 158,536 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 43,996 44,066 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 358,439 360,076 1 Saudi riyal SAR 153,726 153,886 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,533,173 1,534,763 1 Singapore dollar SGD 424,389 425,836 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 473,571 473,332 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,351 19,374 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 275 275 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 415,991 416,489 1 Libyan dinar LYD 117,444 117,593 1 Chinese yuan CNY 79,506 79,587 100 Thai baht THB 1,709,937 1,716,757 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 129,408 129,535 1,000 South Korean won KRW 395,892 396,914 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 813,079 813,922 1 euro EUR 597,247 600,123 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 111,198 111,316 1 Georgian lari GEL 201,825 202,626 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 35,355 35,414 1 Afghan afghani AFN 7,639 7,568 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 176,022 176,476 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 339,102 339,366 100 Philippine pesos PHP 986,725 987,778 1 Tajik somoni TJS 52,742 52,796 1 Turkmen manat TMT 164,435 164,469 Venezuelan bolívar VES 10,767 10,778

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 714,892 rials and $1 costs 690,026rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 695,420 rials, and the price of $1 totals 671,232 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 839,000–842,000 rials, while one euro is about 870,000–873,000 rials.