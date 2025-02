BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. Azerbaijan exported 23.6 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products from bituminous rocks worth $14.4 billion abroad last year.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee shows that the figure decreased in volume by 2.4 million tons (9.4 percent) and in value - $1.8 billion (11.1 percent).

To note, in 2023, 26 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products were exported from the country, and the value of exports amounted to $16.2 billion.