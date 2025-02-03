Baker Hughes secures major contract to support ExxonMobil’s Guyana projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. Baker Hughes has been awarded a significant multi-year contract by ExxonMobil Guyana to supply specialty chemicals and related services for its offshore Uaru and Whiptail greenfield projects in the Stabroek Block, Trend reports.

The contract covers a comprehensive range of services for the Errea Wittu and Jaguar floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) units, which are slated to begin production in 2026 and 2027, respectively. Baker Hughes will provide all necessary chemicals for topsides, subsea, water injection, and utility operations, ensuring a reliable and tailored approach to meet the specific demands of these offshore projects.

Amerino Gatti, executive vice president of Oilfield Services & Equipment at Baker Hughes, emphasized the long-standing collaboration with ExxonMobil Guyana, saying, “Together, we’ve been part of Guyana’s growing energy sector for years. Our deep expertise in chemicals and local supply chains uniquely positions us to support these complex FPSO operations and the continued development of Guyana’s energy resources.”

ExxonMobil Guyana’s Uaru and Whiptail projects represent the company’s fifth and sixth developments in the country, further strengthening its position in one of the world’s most prolific oil regions. The two FPSOs will have a combined capacity of 500,000 barrels per day, adding significantly to Guyana’s overall production capacity, which is expected to reach around 1.3 million barrels per day.

Baker Hughes has long been committed to the localization of its operations in Guyana, with the opening of a multimodal supercenter in Georgetown in 2022. In addition to the new contract, the company provides various services and equipment to support ExxonMobil’s FPSO fleet, including turbomachinery and production chemicals for the Liza Unity vessel.