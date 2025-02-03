Azerbaijan's transit road shipments showing steady climb five years down line

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. In the last five years, the number of transit cargo shipments by road has skyrocketed, jumping a whopping 4.6 times to surpass the impressive figure of 375,256, the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency (AYNA) told Trend.

The agency reported that the number was just a hair over 80,000 back in 2020.



The volume of cargo has really taken off, skyrocketing by 4.8 times to leap over the 7 million-ton mark.



In the meantime, the country's international cargo shipments have really increased, soaring by 1.5 times and hitting the impressive mark of over 7 million tons.

As a result, the total volume of both transit and bilateral international cargo shipments exceeded 14 million tons in 2024.

Established on October 11, 2021, the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency (AYNA) operates as a public legal organization under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.The Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency, a public legal entity, oversees road transport, addresses the demands for road transport and associated services within the Republic of Azerbaijan, and ensures adherence to regulations concerning both international and domestic passenger and cargo transportation, along with the provisions of relevant regulatory legal acts and international treaties to which Azerbaijan is a signatory.

