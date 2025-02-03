Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan ratify strategic green energy partnership deal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. The National Parliament of Azerbaijan has ratified the agreement on strategic partnership between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan in the field of green energy development and transfer, Trend reports.

The matter was discussed at the first plenary session of the spring session of the Azerbaijani Parliament for 2025.

The bill, titled “Approval of the Agreement on Strategic Partnership in the Field of Green Energy Development and Transfer between the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Republic of Kazakhstan, and the Republic of Uzbekistan,” was passed in the first reading.

The agreement, signed by the leaders of the three countries in November of the previous year during the 29th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), sets its sights on laying the groundwork for fresh strategic partnerships in the energy arena. The document is a big leap forward in the quest for green and renewable energy sources, paving the way for energy security and lending a hand in reaching those Sustainable Development Goals.

The main goal of the agreement is to promote the development of green energy in line with the greenhouse gas reduction targets set by the Paris Climate Agreement. The parties will collaborate in the production, transfer, and trade of renewable energy sources, supporting the introduction of green hydrogen and green ammonia technologies. In addition to improving energy system integration in Central Asia and the South Caucasus, the initiative will increase exports of renewable energy to European and other markets. Along with furthering Azerbaijan's integration with Central Asian nations, this partnership will also fortify the Middle Corridor.

On this account, a joint venture called the “Green Corridor” was established between Azerbaijan's Azerenergy OJSC, Kazakhstan’s Electric Grid Operating Company, and Uzbekistan’s National Electric Grid Company to implement the project’s technical and economic feasibility studies.

The agreement, signed for an indefinite period, will allow for more effective long-term cooperation and the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals between the parties.

Under the agreement, investments will increase in renewable energy projects, and technical and financial possibilities of energy lines passing through the Black Sea will be explored. The introduction of new technologies will also improve energy production efficiency. A steering committee and working group will be established to oversee the implementation of the agreement and coordinate projects to improve the effectiveness of cooperation.

For Azerbaijan, this agreement is of great significance in terms of expanding energy transit opportunities and strengthening its position in the application of green technologies. The rich natural resources of Kazakhstan, the geostrategic location of Uzbekistan, and Azerbaijan’s extensive energy infrastructure create opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation between the three countries.

The agreement not only strengthens energy sector cooperation but also deepens the historic and friendly relations between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan, making them a unified force on the international stage. Joint efforts to ensure energy security and reduce carbon emissions will enable the three countries to contribute to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals in the region.

The steps laid out in the agreement to cultivate green energy and smooth the path for energy transit will also bolster the parties' standing in the European and Asian energy markets, making a significant dent in the region's economic potential. The document not only keeps the lights on but also paves the way for building bridges and strengthening ties in the long run.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel