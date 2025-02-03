Uzbek, Jordan chambers of commerce sign MoU

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 3. The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan and the Jordan Chamber of Commerce and Industry signed a memorandum of understanding, Trend reports.

This agreement, concluded during a visit by the Uzbek delegation to Amman, Jordan, marks the beginning of a new chapter in trade and industrial cooperation between the two countries.

The visit was led by Uzbekistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov. During the trip, Dilshod Rasulov, Deputy Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan, held a meeting with Jamal Al-Rifaai, the First Vice President of the Jordan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

During the meeting the sides focused on enhancing mutual business relations, organizing business visits and joint events, and fostering cooperation in various sectors. Jordan’s industrial strengths were highlighted, including its pharmaceutical, chemical, textile, fertilizer, and building materials industries. The country is also renowned for its phosphate and potassium reserves, which contribute significantly to its economy. The growing food processing sector was also identified as a promising area for collaboration.

The newly signed memorandum is expected to open up new opportunities for entrepreneurs in both nations, facilitating deeper trade and economic cooperation. It sets the stage for the implementation of joint investment projects, industrial cooperation, and further integration of the two countries’ economies.

Earlier, Uzbekistan and Jordan signed a joint cooperation program between Foreign Ministries for 2025-2027.