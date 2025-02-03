Azerbaijan amends economic ministry structure - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the improvement of activity of the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to the decree, the staff units of the Ministry of Economy were increased. The decree increased the total number of employees working in the structures of the Ministry to 3,324 people. Of them, 2,641 are officials and 683 are service personnel.

In addition, the decree provides for replacing the figure “4,494" with "5,651", as well as amending the staffing table and the structure of the ministry.

This decree becomes valid on January 1, 2025.