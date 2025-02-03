Azerbaijani, Latvian FMs address bilateral relations and security matters

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. A phone conversation took place on February 3 between Jeyhun Bayramov, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Latvia Baiba Braže, the MFA's press service told Trend.

According to the service, the conversation covered issues on the current agenda of relations between Azerbaijan and Latvia, as well as regional and international security matters.

The sides highlighted the importance of mutual visits and contacts in developing bilateral cooperation between the two countries, with an emphasis on multilateral collaboration within regional and international organizations.

The discussion also included an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.