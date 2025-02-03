Azerbaijan, Russia's Tatarstan discuss priority areas of economic cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. Azerbaijan and Tatarstan, Russia, have discussed priority areas of economic cooperation, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"During our meeting with Oleg Korobchenko, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade of the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation, we exchanged views on priority areas of economic cooperation, discussing partnerships in trade, industry, entrepreneurship, innovation, and other sectors. We also explored prospects for joint initiatives and reviewed projects implemented in industrial parks," he explained.

