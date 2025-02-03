Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Economy Materials 3 February 2025
Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) kept the official manat/dollar exchange rate at the same level last week, Trend reports.

At the end of the week, the weighted average rate was 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar

January 20

1.7

January 27

1.7

January 21

1.7

January 28

1.7

January 22

1.7

January 29

January 23

1.7

January 30

1.7

January 24

1.7

January 31

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

Average rate per week

1,7

According to the results of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against one euro decreased by 0.0127 manat. The average weighted exchange rate increased by 0.0267 manat to 1.7724 manat for 1 euro.

Official exchange rate of manat against euro

January 20

January 27

1.7786

January 21

1.7664

January 28

1.7739

January 22

1.7708

January 29

January 23

1.77

January 30

1.7712

January 24

1.7766

January 31

1.7659

Average rate per week

1.7457

Average rate per week

1.7724

Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against 100 Russian rubles decreased by 0.0109 manat. The average weighted exchange rate increased by 0.07505 manat to 1.73175 manat for one ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble

January 20

January 27

1.7382

January 21

1.6534

January 28

1.7487

January 22

1.6667

January 29

January 23

1.6559

January 30

1.7128

January 24

1.6396

January 31

1.7273

Average rate per week

1.6567

Average rate per week

1.73175

Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against one Turkish lira decreased by 0.0002 manat. The average weighted exchange rate decreased by 0.0004 manat to 0.0475 manat per one lira.

Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira

January 20

January 27

0.0476

January 21

0.0479

January 28

0.0475

January 22

0.0479

January 29

January 23

0.0479

January 30

0.0475

January 24

0.0478

January 31

0.0474

Average rate per week

0.0479

Average rate per week

0.0475

To note, January 20 was the National Day of Mourning in Azerbaijan, and since municipal elections were held on January 29, it was officially declared a non-working day in the country. Therefore, the indicators of exchange rates on those dates are not reflected in the tables.

