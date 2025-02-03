Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) kept the official manat/dollar exchange rate at the same level last week, Trend reports.
At the end of the week, the weighted average rate was 1.7 manat per dollar.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar
|
January 20
|
1.7
|
January 27
|
1.7
|
January 21
|
1.7
|
January 28
|
1.7
|
January 22
|
1.7
|
January 29
|
January 23
|
1.7
|
January 30
|
1.7
|
January 24
|
1.7
|
January 31
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1,7
According to the results of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against one euro decreased by 0.0127 manat. The average weighted exchange rate increased by 0.0267 manat to 1.7724 manat for 1 euro.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against euro
|
January 20
|
January 27
|
1.7786
|
January 21
|
1.7664
|
January 28
|
1.7739
|
January 22
|
|
January 29
|
January 23
|
1.77
|
January 30
|
1.7712
|
January 24
|
1.7766
|
January 31
|
1.7659
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7457
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7724
Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against 100 Russian rubles decreased by 0.0109 manat. The average weighted exchange rate increased by 0.07505 manat to 1.73175 manat for one ruble.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble
|
January 20
|
January 27
|
1.7382
|
January 21
|
1.6534
|
January 28
|
1.7487
|
January 22
|
1.6667
|
January 29
|
January 23
|
1.6559
|
January 30
|
1.7128
|
January 24
|
1.6396
|
January 31
|
1.7273
|
Average rate per week
|
1.6567
|
Average rate per week
|
1.73175
Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against one Turkish lira decreased by 0.0002 manat. The average weighted exchange rate decreased by 0.0004 manat to 0.0475 manat per one lira.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira
|
January 20
|
January 27
|
0.0476
|
January 21
|
0.0479
|
January 28
|
0.0475
|
January 22
|
0.0479
|
January 29
|
January 23
|
0.0479
|
January 30
|
0.0475
|
January 24
|
0.0478
|
January 31
|
0.0474
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0479
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0475
To note, January 20 was the National Day of Mourning in Azerbaijan, and since municipal elections were held on January 29, it was officially declared a non-working day in the country. Therefore, the indicators of exchange rates on those dates are not reflected in the tables.
