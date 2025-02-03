President Ilham Aliyev approves new law on mine clearance activities

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved a new law titled "On Mine Clearance Activities," Trend reports.

The draft law, consisting of three sections and fourteen articles, will regulate the organization and implementation of mine clearance activities in Azerbaijan. This includes demining efforts carried out within the country.

The law will not apply to mine clearance activities conducted by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces for national security and defense purposes.

An information system for mine clearance activities will be approved by a body designated by the relevant executive authority.

Additionally, the placement of warning signs around dangerous zones to prevent harm to people's lives, health, and property will be managed by the authorized body or the parties responsible for demining in those areas.

Affected individuals will be provided free psychological and medical assistance following the laws "On Psychological Assistance" and "On the Protection of Public Health".

Mine clearance activities will be funded from the state budget and other legal sources.

Individuals who violate the provisions of the law will be held accountable according to legal regulations.

The President has signed a decree ensuring the law’s enforcement.